New WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso Set To Appear On Monday’s RAW

New WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso is set to appear on Monday’s RAW.

Uso, who won the championship from Bron Breakker on this week’s RAW, was advertised during a commercial break on SmackDown.

Previously announced for the show is, “The Monster Of All Monsters” Braun Strowman going up against “Big” Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing Match, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston taking on American Made’s Chad Gable in a singles match and LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio facing The New Day’s Xavier Woods in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage.