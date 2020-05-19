New WWE “Kicking Down Doors” Book Released, Aleister Black & Zelina Vega Videos, WWE Stock

– WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to plug the latest WWE book from DK Publishing. “WWE Kicking Down Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game!” was released this week in hardback and eBook formats. The book, which includes 128 pages, was written by L.J. Tracosas.

“Kicking Down Doors is the first book to tell the story of @WWE’s #WomensEvolution. I’m so excited for the next generation of the @WWEUniverse to read these stories and be inspired by the incredible Superstars, past and present,” Stephanie wrote.

The book synopsis reads like this: “Meet the incredible women who rule the ring! Wendi Richter was ahead of her time, Chyna showed us serious attitude, and now Becky Lynch is leading the revolution in sports entertainment. Find out how the amazing women of WWE have kicked down doors and changed the game.”

The new book can be purchased at a sale price via this link. You can see Stephanie’s full tweet with photos below:

Kicking Down Doors is the first book to tell the story of @WWE’s #WomensEvolution. I’m so excited for the next generation of the @WWEUniverse to read these stories and be inspired by the incredible Superstars, past and present. https://t.co/SNqt0MDKRR pic.twitter.com/dWogJAzUXV — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2020

– Above is part two of the “A Week In the Life” video from WWE RAW Superstars Zelina Vega and Aleister Black, from their personal “A to Z” YouTube channel. For those who missed it, below is part one from the Superstar married couple.

– WWE stock was down 0.21% today, closing at $43.48 per share after opening at $43.56 per share. Today’s high was $44.54 and the low was $43.00.