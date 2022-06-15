New WWE Money in the Bank Poster Featuring Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WWE’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event has released an updated promotional poster featuring top RAW couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Rollins tweeted the money-inspired poster this week, captioning it with “The world is ours,” as seen below.

The world is ours. pic.twitter.com/mHLzNhduS8 — Seth FRANKLIN Rollins (@WWERollins) June 13, 2022

On Monday’s RAW, Rollins defeated AJ Styles to earn a spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. On RAW next week, Lynch will face Asuka in a qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. The current card, as well as a poster depicting Lynch and Rollins, can be seen below. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. 6 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka or Becky Lynch vs. 4 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)