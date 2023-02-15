New WWE Movie Trailer Parody Promo Revealed for WrestleMania 39 (Spoilers)

WrestleMania 39 will feature a sixth WWE movie trailer parody promos.

As PWMania.com previously reported, several top WWE Superstars were in Orlando on Tuesday to film movie parody promos for WrestleMania 39, similar to the WrestleMania 21 vignettes. It was reported that between 5 and 7 promos were being shot, with the first airing scheduled for the week following WWE Elimination Chamber.

The RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford parody Titanic in the sixth promo.

The following are the most recent “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” parody promos:

* The Bloodline – Goodfellas

* Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins – Batman and The Joker

* The Miz and Maryse – Top Gun

* The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre – 40 Year Old Virgin

* Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day: Stranger Things

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford: Titanic

It was also reported that at least one super hero movie parody was in the works, though it is unclear whether this refers to Lynch and Rollins parodying Batman and The Joker.

If you missed it, here’s the WWE Playlist episode with the WrestleMania 21 parodies: