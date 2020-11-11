New WWE Network Content, Big E Comments On Lazor Wulf Season 2

– The WWE Network added a new “Best Of” compilation for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero earlier this week. A new “Day Of” documentary will premiere on-demand on the Network at 10am ET this Friday, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The “Day Of” special on Hell In a Cell will then replay at 7:30pm ET on the live feed.

– Big E will be returning for season 2 of Lazor Wulf on Adult Swim, which premieres on Sunday, December 6 at midnight. The WWE SmackDown Superstar voices the “Canon Wulf” character on the popular animated series. Big E tweeted today to promote the return of the show, and included a new clip.

“#LazorWulf Season 2 premieres on @adultswim December 6th at midnight! I’ve had an absurd amount of fun voicing the role I was born to play…a wolf with a cannon on his back,” he wrote.