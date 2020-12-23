New WWE Network Content To Premiere This Weekend

The WWE Network will premiere a new “10 Best Matches of 2020” special this Sunday at 10am ET via the on-demand section. The special will then air at 4pm ET on the live feed. The “10 Best Matches of 2020” special will count down the top bouts of 2020, from “a groundbreaking and innovative cinematic match to classic old school battles.”

There will be new non-WWE indie content added to the WWE Network on-demand section this Saturday at 12pm ET. The following shows were announced to be added:

* EVOLVE 140

* ICW Fight Club 151

* wXw Catch Grand Prix #6

* The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Deep Cuts