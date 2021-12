Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This is a rematch from the November 2 NXT show, which saw Kai get the win.

Here is the updated NXT lineup for tomorrow-

* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase

* Boa vs. Edris Enofe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match

* Harland makes his in-ring debut