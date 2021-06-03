New WWE NXT Name Change For Recent Recruit

Ex-indy wrestler Blake Christian has received his new WWE NXT ring name. According to a recent roster change on the WWE Performance Center website, Christian will now be going by Trey Baxter.

There is no word yet on when Baxter will make his debut, but we will keep you updated. We noted before how WWE filed to trademark the “Trey Baxter” name on May 26, the same day they filed to trademark the “Carmelo Hayes” name. Hayes, formerly known as Christian Casanova on the indies, debuted this past Tuesday on NXT, losing to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida.

Baxter was signed in the same late February WWE Performance Center Class that included several top recruits – Hayes, Franky Monet, LA Knight, Parker Boudreaux, Bronson Rechsteiner, Zayda Ramier, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, and Baxter’s girlfriend Cora Jade, among others. Baxter has worked for several promotions since making his pro debut in 2017, including Impact Wrestling, NJPW Strong, and GCW, among others. The Missouri-born wrestler worked his first WWE Performance Center tryout in October 2020.