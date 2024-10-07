New WWE NXT On CW Segment Announced For 10/8

Trick Williams is coming to week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

After winning the WWE NXT Championship with a victory over Ethan Page on the NXT on CW debut last week, the new world champion has been announced for the October 8 show in St. Louis, MO.

“After winning the NXT Championship in Chicago, Trick Williams will address the WWE NXT Universe TOMORROW in St. Louis,” the company announced today.

The 10/8 show will also feature:

* Cora Jade will appear

* Oba Demi vs. Tony D’Angelo (North American Title)

* Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

* Sexxy Red will appear

* Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under (Tag Titles)

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence