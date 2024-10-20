New WWE NXT Segment Announced For 10/22 Show

Trick Williams and Ethan Page will be on this week’s WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE announced that WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams and Ethan Page will speak to the audience ahead of their showdown at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 10/22 show:

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

* Two of Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia

* NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer to appear

* Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino

* Trick Williams and Ethan Page speak to the NXT audience ahead of NXT Halloween Havoc;

* Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley