New WWE NXT Segment Revealed For This Week, Updated Line-Up

This week’s WWE NXT episode will feature The Grayson Waller Effect.

Grayson Waller will interview NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday’s show, according to WWE. This is the warm-up for their title match at NXT Spring Breakin’ on April 25.

The following is an updated card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat