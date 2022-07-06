New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Great American Bash

Your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Perez and Jade won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction in the opening match of Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash event. Jade knocked Jayne to the ground during the conclusion, and Perez then defeated Dolin with the Pop Rocks Destroyer.

Jade and Perez are in their first title reign together. On the April 5 episode of NXT 2.0, Dolin and Jayne defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to win the belts. During their second reign, they held the straps for 90 recognized days.

Here are several highlights from the title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL: