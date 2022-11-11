New WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class Announced, Video

The WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class has been officially announced.

A video was released to announce the class of 15 developmental talents, as seen below. Alicia Taylor introduced the new recruits to the crowd at the WWE Performance Center during the WWE NXT taping on Tuesday night.

14 of the 15 newcomers were signed after participating in the WWE SummerSlam Weekend tryouts in Nashville in late July. Monika Klisara participated in the WrestleMania 38 Week tryouts in Dallas in April.

WWE noted in their announcement, “This group includes 15 athletes ranging from All-American Track & Field stars, pro football and volleyball players and NCAA Division 1 Gymnasts. The journey to becoming a WWE Superstar begins now!”

Details on each talent, as well as the full video, are provided below:

* Alivia Ash – track and field athlete from New Brunswick, NJ

* Anna Keefer – track and field athlete from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Fill, five-time NCAA All-American

* Beau Morris – former offensive lineman from Southern Methodist University

* Breanna Ruggiero – acrobatics athlete and tumbler from Sacramento State University

* Chukwusom Enekwechi – shotput athlete from Eastern Michigan University

* Franki Strefling – pro volleyball player

* Harleigh White – track and field athlete from Clemson University

* Hayden Pittman – former tight end from the University of Alabama

* Jade Gentile – pro soccer player from Iceland

* Kennedy Cummins – cheerleader from the University of Minnesota

* Kevin Ventura-Cortes – former tight end from Concordia University

* Lea Mitchell – three-time MVP gymnast from Michigan State University

* Monika Klisara – karateka from Team Canada

* Rickssen Opont – shotput athlete, Haitan national record holder

* Skylor Clinton – former right end from Northern Arizona University, Professional Indoor Football League player