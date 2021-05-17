New WWE RAW Segment Announced For Tonight

WWE has announced a new Alexa’s Playground segment with Alexa Bliss for tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of RAW on the USA Network.

Bliss and Lilly will welcome new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to the red brand on tonight’s show. This will be their first RAW appearance since winning the titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has not announced any other matches or segments for tonight’s RAW. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.