New WWE Signing Revealed, Killer Kross Polling Fans About Future

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Ireland training school FFPW announced that one of their wrestlers Valkyrie has signed with WWE.

– Former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross polled fans on his Twitter account about which promotion he should work for next. As of this writing, AEW has the slight lead with 43% followed by WWE with 40%.

