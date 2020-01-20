New WWE Signing Revealed, Killer Kross Polling Fans About Future

– Ireland training school FFPW announced that one of their wrestlers Valkyrie has signed with WWE.
Congratulations from everyone at FFPW to our former Irish Junior Heavyweight Champion @Real_Valkyrie on officially signing with WWE and becoming an NXT UK superstar!
🤼♀️🇮🇪
📷: @ringsiderspod pic.twitter.com/Zdeep8LVBR
— FFPWrestling (@FFPWIreland) 20 January 2020
– Former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross polled fans on his Twitter account about which promotion he should work for next. As of this writing, AEW has the slight lead with 43% followed by WWE with 40%.
I read the chatter.
I hear you all at the live events.
Here’s your chance;
Indulge me on where you believe
The New Beginning should take place and why?
You have my attention.#KrossCult ❌
— 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) 19 January 2020