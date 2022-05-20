New WWE SmackDown Matches Announced For Tonight

WWE has added two matches for tonight’s SmackDown from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Butch vs. Xavier Woods has been added to the show after Woods issued a challenge. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn was also announced in a rematch of Zayn’s count-out win earlier this month.

Stay tuned to the latest on tonight’s SmackDown. Here is the updated lineup-

-Xavier Woods vs. Butch

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

-Championship Unification Match: SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro