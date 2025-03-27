New WWE SmackDown Ring Announcer Revealed

WWE has officially named Mark Shunock as the new ring announcer for Friday Night SmackDown, stepping in as the replacement for longtime announcer Lilian Garcia.

Shunock brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the host and announcer for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN. He also holds the title of VP of Entertainment and serves as the in-arena host for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shunock shared his excitement on Twitter/X, posting:

“Stepping into a new ring with @WWE. Thrilled to join Friday Night SmackDown. Mark ‘Nash’ will see you tomorrow night at @TheO2.”

Shunock is set to make his debut this Friday, bringing his dynamic energy to WWE’s blue brand.