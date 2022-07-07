New WWE SummerSlam Poster Revealed

A new poster for WWE SummerSlam has been released ahead of the event later this month.

The poster includes Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. In a Last Man Standing match at the event, Reigns will go up against Lesnar to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

On Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled.

Here is what looks to be the updated card:

No Holds Barred Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz