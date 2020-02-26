New WWE Super Showdown Matches Confirmed

WWE has just announced 3 new Super Showdown matches for Thursday – The Viking Raiders vs. The OC for the preshow, Dolph Ziggler vs. Mansoor, & Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo.

Here is the card for tomorrow. Join us for live coverage at 12PM Eastern time.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

-WWE Universal Champion The Fiend vs. Goldberg

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Naomi

-Raw Tag Team Champions Rollins & Murphy vs. Street Profits

-Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Miz & Morrison

-Steel Cage Match: King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

-Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: Andrade, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, Erick Rowan, & Lashley

-Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler

-Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo

-Preshow Match: The Viking Raiders vs. Gallows & Anderson