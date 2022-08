This Friday, a brand-new Table For 3 episode will debut on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Queen Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley, and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will all appear in the episode. This will be the show’s “Generation Now” edition.

PROGRESS Chapter 137, PROGRESS Chapter 138, and ICW Fight Club #231 will also be added to Peacock and the WWE Network this Saturday.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Peacock and the WWE Network now offer 10 additional episodes of WWE Superstars.