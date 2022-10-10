New WWE “Table For 3” Set to Premiere This Week

This week, a brand new episode of “Table For 3” will premiere on both Peacock and the WWE Network.

On the episode of the show titled “New Generation Gathering,” WWE Hall of Famers Kane, Bret Hart, and Jerry Lawler will appear as guests. It will premiere this coming Friday.

Kane, Hart, and Lawler will talk about the New Generation Era of WWE, which took place from 1993 through 1997.

The most recent episode of “Table For 3” featured WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker alongside his father and uncle, both of whom are WWE Hall of Famers.