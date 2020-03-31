New WWE The Bump Podcast Announced

– The latest addition to the WWE Podcast Network will premiere on Wednesday. The Bump podcast will be hosted by Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, and Ryan Pappolla. WWE did not mention McKenzie Mitchell or Dan Vollmayer as being on The Bump podcast crew. This is WWE’s third podcast with Endeavor Audio as the company also does “Feel The Power” with The New Day and “After The Bell” with Corey Graves. Endeavor also does the official podcast of 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, but it is not listed on the WWE Podcast Network.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the new podcast for The Bump: