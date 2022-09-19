New WWE Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special Set to Air on FOX

WWE is bringing its Top Ten Most Extreme Moments to FOX.

According to PWInsider, the brand new special will make its debut on FOX during the first weekend of October. It would appear that this is being done to promote the WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, which will take place on October 8 in Philadelphia.

Depending on the specifics of the local market, the special will be broadcast at a variety of different times. In New York City, it will be broadcast on FOX-5 NY at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, and in Los Angeles, it will be broadcast on KTTV at 4:30 p.m. on the same Sunday.

Fans should check the listings for information on other markets.

In 2020 and 2021, FOX and WWE aired similar specials. The Best WWE Moments of 2020 were broadcast on October 11 of that year following coverage of the NFL, and the WWE King of The Ring Countdown was broadcast on October 3 of 2021 following coverage of the NFL as well.