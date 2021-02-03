New WWE Trademark Filing For Ring Name

WWE filed to trademark the “Dante Rios” ring name on January 28. Dante Rios is the new ring name for indie wrestler Daniel Garcia, who worked last Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode in a loss to Tyler Rust.

This could be a sign that Garcia has signed with WWE, but that has not been confirmed. He may be a part of the next WWE Performance Center Class that is expected to be announced soon. Garcia has worked for several indie promotions in the past, including EVOLVE, SMASH Wrestling, wXw and Beyond Wrestling, among others. He worked two AEW Dark matches back in September 2020, teaming with Kevin Blackwood for losses to The Butcher and The Blade, and then the team of Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Garcia also competed on WWE 205 Live back in July 2018, losing a squash match to Drew Gulak.

The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing for the “Dante Rios” name:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”