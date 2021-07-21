New WWE Trademark Filing Revealed

WWE filed to trademark “Complaining Is Not Conversation” earlier this month. There’s no word yet on what the term will be used for, but WWE made the filing on July 16. The following two use descriptions were included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

