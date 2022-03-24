New WWE Trademark Filing Revealed

WWE recently filed to trademark three versions of a new name.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE filed to trademark the following terms on March 20: Grand Jury, WWE Grand Jury, WWE The Grand Jury.

The primary United States classes for the trademarks are Advertising & Business, Education & Entertainment, and Miscellaneous. The following use description was included with the filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

There’s no word yet on what WWE plans to use “Grand Jury” for, but we will keep you updated.