New WWE Trademark Filing Revealed

WWE has filed to trademark what looks to be the name of a new stable or tag team.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE filed to trademark “Bloody Brutes” on May 12. The trademark was filed for general pro wrestling/sports entertainment use. The use description included with the filing reads like this:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

There’s no word yet on who will be using the “Bloody Brutes” name, but speculation is that this could be used for new Superstars, or possibly The Grizzled Young Veterans as they are being re-packaged. There’s also speculation on this possibly being used for Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland, who have been using the “The Unholy Trinity” and “Fight Night” names.