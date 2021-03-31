New WWE Trademark Filings Revealed

WWE has filed to trademark two new trademarks related to inactive Superstars.

The company filed to trademark the “Riddick Moss” name on March 26, for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Riddick Moss is still a member of the RAW roster but has not wrestled since defeating Erik on a September 2020 edition of WWE Main Event. It was reported in October that Moss had been working with a torn ACL.

WWE also filed to trademark the “Lasskicker” name on March 26, for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use. This is a nickname formerly used by Becky Lynch. The following use description was filed to the USPTO for this name:

Lynch has been out of action since May 2020 when she announced her first pregnancy. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child together back in December, but there’s been no word on when Lynch will return to action.