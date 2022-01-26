New WWE Trademark Filings Revealed

WWE filed to trademark the “Sudu Shah” ring name on January 21. There is no word yet on who “Sudu Shah” will be used for, but we will keep you updated.

WWE also filed to trademark “The Queen” on January 19. This is the nickname used for SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE included the following use description for both trademarks in their USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filings:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”