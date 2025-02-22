New WWE Trademark “Kalyx” Sparks Speculation On New Superstar Name

WWE has officially filed for the trademark rights to “Kalyx”, potentially signaling the arrival of a new superstar in NXT.

The company submitted the filing on February 21, 2025, under the entertainment services classification with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The description indicates its intended use for professional wrestling exhibitions and digital content.

The filing covers:

As of now, it remains unclear who will use the name “Kalyx” in WWE NXT, but given the timing of the trademark, it could be associated with an upcoming debut or a rebranded talent.

With WrestleMania weekend and Stand & Deliver approaching, fans may not have to wait long to find out who—or what—“Kalyx” will represent in WWE.