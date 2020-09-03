New WWE Trademark, The Miz Twitter Q&A And Promo For Cannonball

– WWE filed to trademark the “Show Up and Win” phrase on Saturday, August 29. It looks like this will be for merchandise use only as they filed the following use description with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“Goods and Services – IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

– The season finale of the USA Network’s Cannonball game show will air tonight at 8pm ET, featuring host The Miz. Miz will be taking Twitter questions from fans tonight on the Entertainment Weekly page, as seen below. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskMikeMizanin hashtag. The Miz also tweeted this promo for the finale: