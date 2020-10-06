New WWE Trademarks On Steve Austin And NXT UK

WWE filed to trademark the “Austin 3:16” name on Thursday, October 1. “Austin 3:16” is the name made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at the 1996 King of the Ring pay-per-view. The use description notes that the name was first used in commerce on January 17, 1997, which was just days before the 1997 Royal Rumble, which Austin won. The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

WWE also filed to trademark several WWE NXT UK Superstar names on October 1, including NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. The following names were filed for: Aoife Valkyrie, Amir Jordan, Amale, A-Kid, Kay Lee Ray. The following use description was filed for those NXT UK names:

