New WWE Trademarks Revealed

WWE filed to trademark the “Viktor” and “Dana Brooke” ring names on Friday, January 24.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

It’s interesting to note that the company filed to trademark Viktor’s name, which will keep Eric Thompson from using that name on the indies. Viktor and Konnor of The Ascension were released from their WWE contracts back on December 8, along with Sin Cara and Luke Harper. It was originally reported that their non-compete clauses with WWE would expire on March 8, but word now is that Harper, as Brodie Lee, may be debuting with AEW before then