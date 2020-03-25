New WWE Trademarks Revealed

WWE filed to trademark two phrases related to WrestleMania 36 back on Friday, March 20.

“Too Big For One Night!” is a reference to WrestleMania 36 airing over two nights due to the coronavirus pandemic – Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. WWE filed the following two trademark descriptions for “Too Big For One Night!” with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

WWE also filed to trademark “I Wasn’t There” for WrestleMania 36. This is a reference to WrestleMania 36 being taped at closed-set locations with no fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The following use description was filed with the USPTO for the “I Wasn’t There” trademark:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

We noted last week how WWE Shop recently released “I Wasn’t There” merchandise as a way to try and capitalize on the unfortunate circumstances. You can see a promotional tweet for the merchandise below: