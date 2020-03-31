New WWE “Where Are They Now?” Trailer, WWE Talent Turns 24

– As noted, a new episode of “Where Are They Now?” will premiere on the WWE Network at 10am ET this Thursday. The special will catch up with former WWE Superstars Gene Snitsky and Eva Marie. Below is the trailer for the new episode:

– Japanese star Sareee turns 24 years old today. She recently signed a contract with WWE and was scheduled to report to the WWE Performance Center this month, but there’s no word yet on how her work with WWE might have been impacted by changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.