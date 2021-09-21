New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions On Tonight’s RAW

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s RAW saw Nikki and Ripley defeat Natalya and Tamina Snuka to become the new champions.
This is the first title reign for Ripley and Nikki together. Natalya and Tamina held the titles for 129 days, winning them from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler back on the May 14 SmackDown episode.
