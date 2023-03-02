New WWE WrestleMania 39 Poster Reveals Interesting Name and Top Stars (Photo)

WWE has released a new official WrestleMania 39 promotional poster.

Headliners Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes appear at the top of the poster, with the following Superstars appearing at the bottom: host The Miz, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, Asuka, Brock Lesnar, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins.

Snoop is intriguing because WWE has not announced the rapper for WrestleMania, but an appearance would be appropriate given his Los Angeles roots. Snoop, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing in 2016, also made an appearance at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August, where he was given a custom WWE Golden Title belt that has been passed around among celebrities in recent months.

Cena is also on the poster, which appears to confirm his return to The Grandest Stage of Them All. While WWE has not yet announced Cena for WrestleMania 39, he is scheduled to return to RAW on Monday in Boston to continue his feud with Theory, likely setting up a match between the two in Los Angeles.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. You can find the current card, as well as an update on rumored bouts, by clicking here.

You can check out the poster below: