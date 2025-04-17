New WWE WrestleMania 41 Stage Construction Footage Emerges

With WrestleMania 41 just days away, new footage has surfaced revealing the ongoing construction of the grand stage setup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The build is already shaping up to match the scale and spectacle expected from WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Night one of WrestleMania 41 is set to deliver a blockbuster lineup, highlighted by a high-stakes triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The show will also see GUNTHER defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair, and LA Knight defend the WWE United States Title against rising star Jacob Fatu.

Night two will be headlined by a massive Undisputed WWE Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, a match with significant implications and legacy on the line. Other marquee bouts include the WWE Women’s World Championship triple threat featuring IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, a fatal four-way for the Intercontinental Title with Bron Breakker, Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor, and the much-anticipated Sin City Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.

The unveiling of the WrestleMania stage always generates buzz, and this year’s setup is expected to be no exception. Stay tuned for more images and updates as WWE finalizes preparations for what promises to be another historic weekend.

WrestleMania 41 Stage is indeed

Massive 😭🔥 Cause just look at the height of that stage Compare to People around them lmao. pic.twitter.com/bsyz7FQnKT — DREAM (@TeamCody__) April 16, 2025