New X-Division Champion Crowned At Impact Wrestling, Crazzy Steve Returns

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Crazzy Steve made his return to Impact Wrestling at Impact’s “Rebellion: Night One” event on Tuesday night. He came out as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe.

Rhino, Dreamer, and Steve wound up defeating oVe.

– Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to win the X-Division Championship.

Austin’s title reign ends at 185 days and this is the first time Mack has held the title.

