New X-Division Champion Crowned At Impact Wrestling, Crazzy Steve Returns

Crazzy Steve made his return to Impact Wrestling at Impact’s “Rebellion: Night One” event on Tuesday night. He came out as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe.

Rhino, Dreamer, and Steve wound up defeating oVe.

Dreamer and Rhino's partner is making their return to IMPACT television for the first time in THREE YEARS!

Don't miss who it is at the start of #Rebellion in 30 MINUTES! pic.twitter.com/gCqLL1CEEF

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 21, 2020