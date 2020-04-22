New X-Division Champion Crowned At Impact Wrestling, Crazzy Steve Returns

Crazzy Steve made his return to Impact Wrestling at Impact’s “Rebellion: Night One” event on Tuesday night. He came out as Rhino and Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner for their match against oVe.
Rhino, Dreamer, and Steve wound up defeating oVe.
Dreamer and Rhino's partner is making their return to IMPACT television for the first time in THREE YEARS!
Don't miss who it is at the start of #Rebellion in 30 MINUTES!
CRAZZY STEVE is BACK!
And he's ready to help make oVe DECAY! #Rebellion @steveofcrazzy pic.twitter.com/37NBnzizcr
HUGE cannonball in the corner by @steveofcrazzy. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/wGD3IK9Q27
– Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin to win the X-Division Championship.
Austin’s title reign ends at 185 days and this is the first time Mack has held the title.