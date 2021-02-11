New York Arenas And Stadiums To Re-Open For Events

Live pro wrestling events could be returning to the state of New York soon. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that large stadiums and arenas, including WWE hosts Madison Square Garden and Nassau Coliseum, will be allowed to re-open for sports and concerts later this month.

There will be a capacity of 10% for these sporting and concert events, and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Any venue that can fit more than 10,000 people will be able to hold events beginning on Tuesday, February 23. The events will be limited to the 10% capacity and must be signed off by the NY Department of Health. Venues must enforce all COVID-19 safety measures, including mandatory face masks and social distancing, among others. Fans attending the events must show evidence that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to the beginning of the event.

There’s no word yet on if WWE is planning to run New York state now that this announcement has been made. Due to the limited capacity, running MSG would mean they could bring in around 2,000 fans, while running the Barclays Center would allow for them to bring in around 1,600 fans, and Nassau Coliseum would allow for around 1,500 fans. There is also no word on if AEW might consider running events in The Empire State. They had several Dynamite tapings scheduled for the Northeast in early 2020 that had to be nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ROH, Impact Wrestling and NJPW could all potentially run venues in New York as well.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which has been WWE’s main home in recent years when running New York City, has already been approved to host a NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on that day to kick off the re-openings. Some venues are being used as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, such as Yankee Stadium, and state officials will be meeting with venue officials to discuss how they can continue vaccination efforts once sports and concerts come back.

Here is the full press release issued today by Governor Cuomo’s office–