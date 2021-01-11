New “ZOA” Energy Drink Announced By The Rock & His Team

Former WWE Champion The Rock has officially announced his new energy drink. Rock has partnered with Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman to release the new “ZOA” brand energy drink. Billed as a healthy energy drink, ZOA is scheduled to be available for purchase in March 2021. ZOA is “a re-imagined, first-of-its-kind energy drink packed with clean, natural caffeine from green coffee and green tea, powerful antioxidants from camu camu and acerola, as well as vitamin D and a unique blend of vitamins and nutrients that support immune function and elevate energy levels.”

ZOA will be sold in 16-ounce cans, exclusively distributed by The Molson Coors Beverage Company and their partner, L.A. Libations. Rock said he is very passionate about the product, which he’s worked on for the past 18 months.

Rock took to Twitter this afternoon and posted a teaser for ZOA, touting the energy drink as the first of its kind.

“Ladies & gents, it’s our honor to introduce you to @zoaenergy [leaf in wind emoji] The first of its kind CLEAN & HEALTHY energy drink that champions the everyday warrior in all of us who lives LIFE POSITIVE. #ZOA [leaf in wind emoji] THIS MARCH,” he wrote.

You can see Rock’s full tweet below, along with the full ZOA announcement issued today:

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi & John Shulman Announce Forthcoming Launch of ZOA™ Energy Drink Passionate Founding Team on Track to Bring Healthy, Positive Energy to Everyday Warriors, Molson Coors Beverage Company to Serve as Exclusive Distributor WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A multi-faceted team of fitness, health and beverage industry changemakers, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman, announced today the launch of ZOA™, a new healthy energy drink set to make waves in the category. Available for purchase in March 2021, ZOA is a re-imagined, first-of-its-kind energy drink packed with clean, natural caffeine from green coffee and green tea, powerful antioxidants from camu camu and acerola, as well as vitamin D and a unique blend of vitamins and nutrients that support immune function and elevate energy levels. Their backgrounds as athletes, in the health and wellness space and as successful entrepreneurs laid the groundwork for Johnson, Garcia and Rienzi to join forces with beverage industry vet and managing partner Shulman on a product that is sure to redefine what people expect from energy drinks. Healthy positive energy stands proudly at the core of this passionate partnership with each founder embodying its principles in their daily lives: Garcia, a pioneering global chairperson, first female owner of a major professional sports league in the United States, dedicated professional bodybuilder and one of the most successful producers in Hollywood; Rienzi, a lauded fitness professional and consultant with over 15 years of experience guiding the health and wellness of elite athletes and actors, as well as expertise in the strategic development of fitness industry programs and products; Shulman, a savvy businessman, entrepreneur and investor with over 25 years of success in the consumer, pharmaceutical and business service sectors; and Johnson, entertainment icon, entrepreneur and a champion of encouraging people to lead their lives with strength, optimism, perseverance, kindness and humor along the way. As a team, the four unite to bring this one-of-a-kind energy drink and positive lifestyle brand to market with high-impact distribution and retail partnerships. The Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) will be the exclusive distribution partner for all retail locations as the company has recently made a series of moves to expand their product offerings beyond beer. By utilizing Molson Coors and their partner L.A. Libations, ZOA will be able to tap into their vast distribution and retail network, as well as utilize their beverage expertise and marketing support. “I am delighted to share ZOA with the customers we passionately serve. Throughout all my endeavors, I’m committed to cultivating the human experience and providing tools to be and perform at our best,” said Garcia. “Whether you’re the fiercest of athletes, pursuing excellence in the boardroom or simply need a bit more energy to conquer the day, ZOA is a clean, natural, and healthy drink providing you with the energy and nutrients that you need to take you to the next level.” The respect, reverence and sense of responsibility the ZOA team has for “everyday warriors” – the people who show up early, leave late and always find the time and energy to do the things they love – means they painstakingly sourced only the best ingredients for ZOA. ZOA is the only healthy energy drink that combines turmeric, camu camu and vitamin D, as well as 100% of the daily value of vitamin C and an abundance of focus-enhancing B Vitamins. ZOA is formulated to support the immune system while enhancing focus, providing pre- and post-workout hydration, supplementing amino intake and enhancing energy levels – all in a delicious drink that is an easy addition to the hustle and bustle of everyday life. “I’m very passionate about ZOA. I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve our eager consumers with ZOA – the ultimate healthy and immunity-supporting energy drink that’s the first of its kind, thanks to our unique combination of ingredients,” said Johnson. “My co-founders and I spent the last 18 months formulating this healthy and great tasting product that we could all use now more than ever. Ensuring we packed it with the critical vitamins and immune support we ourselves consume daily. ZOA is the world’s first and only healthy energy drink that contains our unique combination of 100% vitamin C, 100% vitamins B3, B5, B6, and B12, and vitamin D, along with other vital ingredients. ZOA includes a host of nutrients that work to support our immune systems and provide us with a healthy dose of the caffeinated edge we need for focus, balance and success throughout our day. It’s truly our privilege to bring it to market for consumers to enjoy.” Each 16-ounce can of ZOA boasts a clean blend of green tea and green unroasted coffee, added electrolytes and amino acids, as well as carefully selected superfoods like turmeric, camu camu and acerola. For the ZOA team, focusing on the best ingredients also means avoiding any preservatives. “Energy and immunity play an essential role in performance, whether inside or outside the gym. As an industry specialist, I’m keenly aware that the quality of what we put in our bodies impacts our entire day,” said Rienzi. “ZOA was created to confidently deliver the best possible ingredients, formulation and amazing taste. Our rigorous development process has enabled us to create a healthy energy beverage that truly champions our consumer.” “With ZOA Energy, we’re launching a true disruptor in an ironically tired energy drink category – and it comes as no surprise that this team of midnight oil-burners would be the one to do it,” said Shulman. “Innovation is at our core. Eighteen months of market research, laboratory formulation and testing, consumer listening and homing in on where the white space is in the industry resulted in the ZOA we’re bringing to market in March. The healthy alternative. I know this entire team is looking forward to the day we see those first cans of ZOA in people’s hands, powering them through their days and we’ll be raising a can with all of you.” Each member of the founding team invested in ZOA, with lead investment from Juggernaut Capital Partners IV. ZOA will make its March debut on the ZOA website and Amazon, followed by natural, conventional and convenience stores. Those interested in learning more and being the first to receive news about ZOA can do so at zoaenergy.com and on social media @zoaenergy.