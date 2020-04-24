News and Details Regarding AEW’s Plans For Upcoming Dynamite Episodes

With pro-wrestling being considered as an “essential” business in the state of the Florida, the belief is that AEW will soon be resuming filming live Dynamite shows at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“While this could also change depending on the circumstances and they have enough taped to last for several more weeks, the plan right now is for AEW to go back either weekly or more often starting on 5/6 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.”

The May 6th episode is expected to start building heavily towards the Double or Nothing PPV. Several AEW stars that weren’t part of the last set of tapings in Georgia are expected to return.

AEW has been featuring stars that weren’t at the tapings in video packages such as the one with Scorpio Sky from this week’s episode. Dave Meltzer noted that these video packages don’t do well in minute-by-minute ratings and that’s why AEW doesn’t air these types of segments more often.