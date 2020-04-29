News And Notes On The WWE PC TV Tapings & WWE Schedule

Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings will reportedly wrap filming at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando until mid-May.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX was reportedly taped this past Saturday, along with the Money In the Bank go-home episode that will air on Friday, May 8. WWE then taped last night’s RAW on Monday, along with the episode that will air on Monday, May 4, which is the red brand go-home show for the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10. Tapings will continue on Wednesday with the NXT episode that airs tomorrow night, and the episode that airs on Wednesday, May 6. As noted earlier this month, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE revised their TV schedule for the Performance Center with updated plans for taping RAW, NXT and SmackDown during the coronavirus pandemic. After Wednesday’s NXT tapings, WWE will reportedly return to the Performance Center for more tapings on Monday, May 11.

On a related note, the WWE events website, the NXT ticketing website and Ticketmaster currently have several 2020 dates listed on each calendar. It should be noted that all dates are subject to change due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The following 2020 dates are listed as of this writing:

NXT TICKETING WEBSITE CALENDAR

* Friday, July 10 – NXT live event in Citrus Springs, FL at the Community Center

* Friday, July 17 – NXT live event in Tampa, FL at the University Area CDC Gymnasium

* Saturday, July 25 – NXT live event in Orlando, FL at Orlando Live Events

WWE EVENTS WEBSITE/TICKETMASTER CALENDAR

* Thursday, July 2 – WWE live event in Osaka, Japan at the Edion Arena

* Friday, July 3 – WWE live event in Yokohama, Japan at the Yokohama Arena

* Saturday, July 4 – WWE live event in Yokohama, Japan at the Yokohama Arena

* Friday, July 10 – NXT live event in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage

* Sunday, July 12 – NXT live event in Knoxville, TN at the Civic Coliseum

* Sunday, July 12 – WWE live event in Rockford, IL at the BMO Harris Bank Center

* Friday, July 31 – SmackDown in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena

* Friday, August 21 – SmackDown in Boston, MA at the TD Garden

* Saturday, August 22 – NXT Takeover: Boston in Boston, MA at the TD Garden

* Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam in Boston, MA at the TD Garden

* Monday, August 24 – RAW in Boston, MA at the TD Garden

* Sunday, August 30 – WWE live event in Kalamazoo, MI at the Wings Event Center

* Monday, September 7 – RAW in Omaha, NE at the CHI Health Center

* Saturday, September 12 – WWE Supershow live event in Tupelo, MS at the BancorpSouth Arena

* Friday, September 18 – SmackDown in Providence, RI at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center

* Monday, September 21 – RAW in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena

* Friday, September 25 – NXT live event in Indianapolis, IN at the Old National Centre

* Friday, September 25 – SmackDown in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center

* Monday, September 28 – RAW in Cleveland, OH at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

* Monday, October 5 – RAW in Greenville, SC at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

* Saturday, October 17 – WWE live event in Savannah, GA at the MLK Jr. Arena

* Monday, October 26 – RAW in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center

* Friday, October 30 – SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

* Friday, November 6 – NXT live event in Greensboro, NC at the Coliseum FieldHouse

* Saturday, November 7 – WWE live event in Springfield, MA at the MassMutual Center

* Friday, November 13 – SmackDown in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center

* Sunday, November 15 – WWE live event in Macon, GA at the Macon Centreplex Coliseum

* Monday, November 16 – RAW in Columbia, SC at the Colonial Life Arena

* Friday, December 18 – SmackDown or WWE live event in Nashville, TN at the War Memorial Auditorium

* Saturday, December 19 – NXT live event in Evansville, IN at the Old National Events Plaza

* Monday, December 28 – RAW in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center

* Postponed, TBA – NXT live event in Washington, DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena

* Postponed, TBA – WWE live event in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE schedule.