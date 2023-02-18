News and Spoiler Updates on WWE SmackDown and the Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes is not scheduled for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Montreal.

There has been some speculation that WWE may book Rhodes for a promo or a run-in at Elimination Chamber, but PWInsider reports that they will not go that route as Rhodes is not scheduled to be in Montreal.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also expected to be in Montreal this weekend for SmackDown and Elimination Chamber. Jimmy Uso is believed to be banned from entering Canada due to previous DUI arrests, but Dave Meltzer recently stated that this is no longer the case. It remains to be seen whether this is correct.

According to PWInsider, Jimmy and Jey Uso were not scheduled to be live at tonight’s SmackDown from Montreal, which fits with the storylines in which Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wants them to stay at home and watch the show from there because, as Paul Heyman told Jimmy last Friday, sometimes you see things on TV that you might miss when you’re live at the show.

Regarding The Usos’ Elimination Chamber status, it was stated that the brothers’ absence from Saturday’s show was “less concrete” than their absence from tonight’s SmackDown. According to one rumored scenario for this weekend, Jey will turn on Sami Zayn to help Reigns retain his title at Elimination Chamber, which will lead to The Usos defending against Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

On a related note, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is already in Montreal and was supposed to make an appearance on tonight’s SmackDown to hype the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, the winner of which will challenge Belair for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Finally, Bray Wyatt was booked for tonight’s SmackDown, and Uncle Howdy is expected to make an appearance as well. Wyatt and Howdy have only made one brief appearance since Wyatt defeated LA Knight in the Royal Rumble Pitch Black match last month.