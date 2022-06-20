News and Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Riddle’s appearance on tonight’s RAW is being advertised on the WWE Events website and at the arena, as PWMania.com previously reported. He is slated to wrestle Seth Rollins in his hometown, but it appears that he will not be performing on television tonight.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Riddle’s ribs were injured as a result of the Spear that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns used to finish him off this past Friday on SmackDown. There’s still no news on what this means for the broadcast.

United States Champion Theory has not been announced for tonight’s show, but word is that he will continue his pose-down gimmick, complete with baby oil, on tonight’s RAW. To conclude their pose-down, Theory blinded Bobby Lashley with baby oil on last week’s show. Lashley is also expected to appear on tonight’s episode.

The “full Elias presentation will be in effect” for tonight’s event with Elias, with a guitar smash planned.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced MizTV for tonight’s RAW, but word from backstage is that The Miz will host another edition of the show. Alexa Bliss, Carmella, MVP, and The Street Profits are among the other talents that have yet to be announced but are expected to be on tonight’s show.

Tonight’s RAW will take place from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Below is the current announced line-up:

* Elias returns to RAW for a concert

* Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in a Women’s Money In the Bank qualifier