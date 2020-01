Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will air live on TNT from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight:

* Kip Sabian vs. Cody Rhodes

* The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* #1 contender Jon Moxley will speak

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party and Darby Allin

