News From AEW Fight For The Fallen: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage, Chris Jericho – Orange Cassidy Feud

– As seen during Wednesday night’s “Fight For The Fallen” broadcast, Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Brian Cage. You can check out some highlights from the match below:

– Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle also had a confrontation with Orange Cassidy at the “Fight For The Fallen” event on Wednesday night. The segment ended with the entire faction doused in orange juice. You can check out a video of that segment below:

– Also at “Fight For The Fallen”, Kenny Omega tried to make things right with FTR and offered the tag-team a few beers but it didn’t go over well. You can check out some highlights from that segment below:

-You can check out some highlights of The Elite’s win over Jurassic Express at “Fight For the Fallen” below: