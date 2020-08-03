News & Notes On Bray Wyatt, Asuka, Mia Yim, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Booker T

– Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today, quoting George Orwell with the following, “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past”:

Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 2, 2020

No. I’ve been watching the news. Terrible mistake — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 2, 2020

– WWE posted the following preview clip for their upcoming “WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” special. In the clip, which you can see below, Sasha Banks and Bayley train at the Performance Center:

– You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she plays some Turbo Grafx 16 Mini:

– During the latest edition of “Let’s Play”, WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim plays some Resident Evil 7. You can check that out below:

– You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at Sasha Banks’ biggest victories:

– You can check out this week’s edition of “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. In this episode, Rob Schamberger speaks with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife Sharmell: