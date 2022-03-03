News & Notes On Pat McAfee’s Interview With Mr. McMahon

Vince McMahon is set to speak with Pat McAfee tomorrow for a rare live interview, one that will reportedly build to McMahon’s first match since 2010.

McAfee announced on Twitter today that his interview with McMahon on The Pat McAfee Show will begin at 2pm ET. The show hits the air every weekday at 12pm ET and runs until 3pm, so it looks like Vince will be the main segment in the final hour. We will have live coverage of the interview as it happens tomorrow. McAfee, who previously said this will be the conversation of a lifetime, also noted that McMahon will be live in his studio for the interview. The SmackDown commentator posted a promo for the appearance, which you can see below.

Word going around WWE is that elements of the interview will likely be used to promote WrestleMania 38, according to Fightful Select, but it was stressed that this is scheduled to be a “real” interview with McAfee and McMahon. This will be Vince’s first live non-WWE interview in almost two decades. His December 2014 Stone Cold Podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was billed as a live interview following RAW that night.

It’s been reported that this interview will lead to McMahon returning to the ring at WrestleMania 38 for a feud with McAfee. Details on what they have planned for the feud have not been revealed yet, but it was recently reported that McMahon vs. McAfee will be a “smoke and mirrors” match, so outside interference is expected, along with other gimmicks to cut down on how many bumps McMahon has to take.

This week’s RAW featured a backstage segment with McMahon and Austin Theory continuing their lengthy storyline. Theory offered to attend the interview to have McMahon’s back in case McAfee decided to jump him, but Vince wasn’t interested because he said it’s not that kind of show. Theory still teased that he will be there for the interview. There’s no word on if Theory is scheduled to be used in the McMahon vs. McAfee feud, but his involvement would help reduce the in-ring workload for Vince. For those who missed it, you can see footage of their RAW segment below.