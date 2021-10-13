News On AEW Content Possibly Becoming Available On A Streaming Service

During an interview with Brandon Walker on Rasslin’, AEW President Tony Khan talked about content from AEW’s library possibly being available on a streaming service in the future:

“I’m talking to great people about WarnerMedia and AEW partnering. I think there are great opportunities. I work with one of the biggest media companies in the world and they have a lot of great ideas. Hopefully, we can make a solution for the fans. Believe me, I get asked that question every day. I’m trying to build the library up. We’ve done over 100 episodes of Dynamite, pay-per-views, streaming specials, I have something nobody has ever seen before with The House Always Wins, a pay-per-view level card. It’s something I’ve been saving and it’s a great show nobody has ever seen. It’s going to be available.”